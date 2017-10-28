Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her Label and Was Suicidal

med at

Ever since Chrisette Michele She’s now breaking her silence, telling the world that her life has been spiraling out of control

First, the singer announced that Capitol & Caroline records recently dropped her from their label.

“I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me. Capitol records. I was quiet for a few days… I go into the studio and literally poured out my heart and soul and the label decides to walk away from me?,” Chrisette wrote.

She added: “It’s one thing to be a strong Black woman, it’s another thing to be a strong black woman who has to fight against the worst odds. I went from someone being revered and loved to facing putting out an album in the worst climate of my musical career.”

The Grammy winner also shared that she suffers with suicidal thoughts.

“People ask me how I’m so positive after all I’ve been thru….. When you’re laying in bed naked, next to a bottle of Bacardi and Xanex. When you wear pajamas Morning and night. When you don’t pick up the phone for weeks, months. When you’re afraid to look at social media.”

Then she revealed she had a miscarriage: “I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me? This experience of a broken nation showed itself in my own physical body. That was when I knew I had to pull it together. Heal, Forgive. Just because I had a negative experience didn’t mean I had to become negative and broken. When I lost my child I knew that it was time for me to become a #StrongBlackWoman”

Prayers up to Chrisette.

We hope she gets the help that she needs!

