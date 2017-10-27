DeVon Franklin On How People Of Faith Can Learn Lessons From Secular Environments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Preacher, film executive, bestselling author, and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin came through to the “Get Up!” studio! He chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about being in the business for 20 years, and writing his new book “The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success.” He talks about wanting to debunk the common belief held by people of faith that becoming too successful in a secular environment is something to fear. This belief, he explains, causes us to “self-regulate our destinies,” which holds us back.

DeVon explains that although people of faith might think they should confine themselves to the church, “we were designed to thrive in the world.” He also talks about commandment number 8: “your difference is your destiny.” God made you differently for a reason- your differences are your strengths, and you should embrace them! Plus, he explains that “amnesia is an asset” because we are all too often focused on the past, and things we consider our “failures.” But our setbacks are our setups, and we should forget about all the negatives and move forward. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

