White Gold Star Widow In Niger Ambush Breaks Silence On Trump Condolence Call To Her

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Gold Star Widow In Niger Ambush Breaks Silence On Trump Condolence Call To Her

The call stood in stark contrast to the controversial one Myeshia Johnson got from the president.

News One

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

The wife of one of the four U.S. soldiers killed in West Africa this month has painted a completely different picture than another widow did of a condolence call from President Donald Trump. Michelle Black was reportedly comforted by Trump’s “gracious” call in the days after her Special Forces husband Bryan Black was killed in an ambush by Islamic State-linked militants in Niger.

“I’m very grateful that he called and he spoke to the kids. And I think that the excitement from that made it a little better, even if it was just for a minute,” the Gold Star widow told Fox News. “So, yeah he was very gracious and I appreciate anyone who calls cause, like I said, that takes quite a bit of bravery to call into that kind of situation.”

Black’s reaction stood in stark contrast to that of Myeshia Johnson, whose husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, was also killed in the ambush. Johnson, who is Black, said Trump was disrespectful and didn’t even remember her husband’s name. That account was verified by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, and ultimately the White House. In turn, Trump called them liars in his latest nasty dispute with Black women.

The personal episode quickly became politicized, a fact which many Republicans condemned.

Wilson, a Democrat, started receiving death threats since she told the media of Trump’s comments to Johnson, a six months pregnant mother of two young children who was on her way to receive her husband’s body when the president called her. Consequently, Wilson has not been able participate in multiple House votes over concerns for her safety.

Questions remained unanswered surrounding the series of events that led to the ambush. Johnson’s body was recovered about 48 hours after his fellow soldiers were evacuated. His widow said she was not permitted to see his body before his funeral last week, a claim that the Pentagon told NewsOne was not true.

There has been some good news, though: A crowdfunding effort to secure tuition money for Johnson’s children was nearing it’s goal of $1 million in just over one week’s time since it was first posted.

SEE ALSO:

Arrest Made in Grambling State University Deadly Campus Shooting

How New Airport Security Rules Work

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading White Gold Star Widow In Niger Ambush Breaks Silence On Trump Condolence Call To Her

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17