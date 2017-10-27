Local
Farewell Party For Durham Mayor Bill Bell

Melissa Wade

Durham Mayor Bill Bell will end his term in December but tonight he will celebrate with some of his favorite groups.  The big bash will include:  Kool & the Gang, Sheila E.,and Morris Day & The Time.

All will perform at “HEROES in the Park” on Oct. 27.

Bell began his political career on the Durham County Board of Commissioners in 1972.

Read more at The Herald Sun.com

