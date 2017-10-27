It’s Fall Festival Time See Where They Are Happening In The Community

1 reads Leave a comment
|Fall Festival 2017
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|6:30pm-8:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us at our Fall Festival 2017! A wholesome family- friendly event that includes Fellowship, Food and Fun for everyone of all ages! Hope to see you there!
|Event Contact:
|Debra Downing
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 860-3166
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@centurylink.net
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/27/2017
|Event Time:
|6 pm to 8:30 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Evangel Church
|Address Line 1:
|201 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
|Event Description:
|Evangel Church will host its annual Fall Fest on Friday, October 27, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8:30p.m. Families will enjoy bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, cake walk, and face painting. Food can be purchased onsite from Fired Up Pizza food truck and Aloha Shaved Ice. This is free event is family-friendly and all are welcome.
|Event Contact:
|Evangel Church
|Event Contact Number:
|9195523421
|Event Contact Email:
|EvangelChurch201@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.fuquay-evangel.org/site/cs/Index.asp
2017 Fall Fellowship Festival
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The River Church
|Address Line 1:
|4900 Prospectus Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, 27713
|Event Description:
|Candy, Games, Bouncy House, Food & Fun!
|Event Contact:
|Lashaunda Jackson
|Event Contact Number:
|252-775-1126
|Event Contact Email:
|eduwomn@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.theriverdurham.com
|Community Fellowship Service
|Event Date:
|10/29/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2115 St. Nicholas Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they host Community Fellowship Service. Come and be blessed!
|Event Contact:
|Church Administrator
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 893-4723
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.springhillmbchurch.org/
|KCCM Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/28/2017
|Event Time:
|11 AM – 2 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Life International
|Address Line 1:
|4823 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|Do LIFE with Us at our Fall Festival! Participate in our Biblical Themes Costume Contest. Also, join us for games, crafts, pizza and popcorn. Admission is FREE!
|Event Contact:
|Azizi Culpepper
|Event Contact Number:
|919-348-5298
|Event Contact Email:
|Azizi@lifeinternational.us
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.lifeinternational.us
|:
|Family & Friends Day
|Event Date:
|10/29/2017
|Event Time:
|11 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Life International
|Address Line 1:
|4823 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|Do LIFE with Us at Family & Friends Day on Sunday, October 29th at 11 AM! Come experience a powerful message by our Visionary/Founder, Dr. Kingsley Fletcher and stay for food, fun and fellowship. We will have a Food Truck, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream and FREE Hot Dogs!
|Event Contact:
|Azizi Culpepper
|Event Contact Number:
|919-348-5298
|Event Contact Email:
|Azizi@lifeinternational.us
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.lifeinternational.us
|:
2017 Fall Fellowship Festival
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The River Church
|Address Line 1:
|4900 Prospectus Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, 27713
|Event Description:
|Candy, Games, Bouncy House, Food and Fun!
|Event Contact:
|Lashaunda Jackson
|Event Contact Number:
|252-775-1126
|Event Contact Email:
|http://www.theriverdurham.com
|
Name of Event:
|Message of Hope Ministries Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/28/2017
|Event Time:
|12-3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Chavis Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|Annual Community Fall Festival for ages 12 and under. Games ,food, and fun for all. Children are to be accompanied by an adult.
|Event Contact:
|Pat Maness
|Event Contact Number:
|919-600-0638
|Event Contact Email:
|patmaness1@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|mohraleigh.org
|een Entrepreneurship Workshop
|Event Date:
|10/28/2017
|Event Time:
|12:00p
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|North Regional Library
|Address Line 1:
|7009 Harps Mill Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|Learn How to Make Beautiful Jewelry with Kenyetta
This workshop is designed to teach young ladies ages 15 to 19 the importance of having a plan, following their passion and starting a business as a young entrepreneur.
These young ladies will also learn a hands-on approach of how to make one-of-a-kind jewelry such as (earrings, bracelets, etc.) with different beads, fabrics and other materials.
To apply the young ladies, must write a 2-paragraph paper explaining why they think they will benefit for this workshop and come up with at least three different business names of their own. Email papers to: faithfulbelieving@gmail.com. 6 lucky candidates will be chosen. Girls must live in the RDU area to qualify.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|7044512536
|Event Contact Email:
|http://www.faithfulbelieving@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.faithfulbelievingfoundation.org
|October Festival
|Event Date:
|10/27/2017
|Event Time:
|6:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Carver Center of Eternal Hope
|Address Line 1:
|952 Morphus Bridge Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Wendell, NC
|Event Description:
|This event is opened to the public. We invite children and youth of all ages to come and enjoy an evening of food, games and prizes in a safe environment.
|Event Contact:
|Colette A. Parker
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 271-9730
|Event Contact Email:
|cparker3@bellsouth.net
|Fall Fellowship Festival #F3Night
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The River Church
|Address Line 1:
|4900 Prospectus Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|Come one, come all to the #F3Night Fall Fellowship Festival at the River Church. A night filled with candy, food, music and fun! A night for the entire family! Bouncer house and games for the kids and a mini gospel concert for the adults.Concer featuring local Triangle artist; Grace the Movement, General & Anti-Gravity, and Charles Clark w/ CCM.
|Event Contact:
|DeVashi Woods
|Event Contact Number:
|9199230917
|Event Contact Email:
|therivermarketing@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.theriverdurham.com
|Greater Outreach FC Community Fall
|Event Date:
|10/27/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm until 10pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Life Fellowship Church
|Address Line 1:
|501 E. Lane Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NCRalei 27601
|Event Description:
|We invite you to join us for our Community Fall Festival!! We will have hay rides, snow cones, popcorn, face painting, a bounce house, sac racing, and SO MUCH More!! This is a family friendly event!! We invite you to join is!!!
|Event Contact:
|Dwanda Dawson
|Event Contact Number:
|9193585416
|Event Contact Email:
|deedawson1@gmail.com
|Breast Cancer/ Domestic Violence 1 mile & 5k run
|Event Date:
|10/28/2017
|Event Time:
|8am-11am
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Elevation Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
|City, State, Zip:
|27545
|Event Description:
|Come join Elevation Baptist Church for their 2nd Annual Breast Cancer/Domestic Violence 1 mile & 5k run. This event is to bring awareness to our community and the proceeds will go to our local breast cancer and domestic violence agencies.
Register by OCT 14th to be guaranteed a tshirt.
Registration fee: $20
|Event Contact:
|Veronica
|Event Contact Number:
|9097329951
|Event Contact Email:
|Svw_ross@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Ncraces.com
|TRUNK OR TREAT
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|6-9 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Baptist Grove Church
|Address Line 1:
|7109 Leesville Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27613
|Event Description:
|Come Trunk or Treat with us on October 31 from 6-9 PM! Let’s Light the Night (Matt 5:14-16). There will be food and a DJ. Also, face painting, crafts station, SMORES Village, a Trip to Jerusalem, and Pumpkin Hunt. We will have contests and prizes for the best decorated TRUNK and best costume.
FREE COMMUNITY EVENT
|Event Contact:
|Lori
|Event Contact Number:
|9197874528
|Event Contact Email:
|admin@baptistgrovechurch.org
|Event Web Site:
|bgcraleigh.org
|Operation Medicine Drop
|Event Date:
|10/27/2017
|Event Time:
|10AM-2PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Durham County Human Services
|Address Line 1:
|414 East Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Give us your drugs! Do you have any unused or expired medications? We will take them!
Bring them on Friday, October 27 from 10AM-2PM to the Durham County Human Services lobby for FREE!
Prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines accepted. No syringes, liquids, or creams accepted.
Call 919.560.7632 for more information.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 560-7632
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.dconc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/11232/3088
|CHURCH SERVICE
|Event Date:
|10/29/2017
|Event Time:
|12:00 NOON
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Power of Rhema
|Address Line 1:
|715 E. Geer St., B-1A
|City, State, Zip:
|27701
|Event Description:
|SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICE AT 12:00 PM
WEDNESDAY NIGHT SERVICE AT 7:00 PM
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Tina Talley
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 412-8749
|Event Contact Email:
|powerofrhema@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|WWW.POWEROFRHEMA.COM
|Expressions in Rhythm Studio Free Costume Party
|Event Date:
|10/27/2017
|Event Time:
|6PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Expressions in Rhythm Studio
|Address Line 1:
|918 Rock Quarry Road Suite 105
|City, State, Zip:
|27610
|Event Description:
|Free costume party for all of the children in the community. Come for a chance to win prizes, and to show off your best dance moves and costumes.
|Event Contact:
|Mr. PJ
|Event Contact Number:
|919-615-3088
|Event Contact Email:
|info@eirstudio.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.eirstudio.com
|Kingdom Empowerment International Fellowship, Inc.
|Event Date:
|October 27th, 28th,29th 2017
|Event Time:
|Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 6:45pm Sunday 9:30am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|2nd Annual Convocation
|Address Line 1:
|27441 NC Hwy 125
|City, State, Zip:
|Scotland Neck, NC 27874
|Event Description:
|Our Founding Apostle Emma S. Dickens, Chief Apostle Ernest D. Dickens & The
Kingdom Empowerment International Fellowship, Inc.
Invite you to join us for Praise, Singing, and Dance at Our 2nd Annual Convocation
“The Power of Unity: Preparing for the Great Outpouring”
Friday, October 27, 2017 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, October 28, 2017 @ 6:45pm for our Youth Night Worship
Sunday, October 29, 2017 @ 9:30am
Located at 27441 NC HWY 125 Scotland, NC 27874
|Event Contact:
|Edward T. Powell
|Event Contact Number:
|2528016398
|Event Contact Email:
|wapevangelisttp@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|KEMINC.org
|Hope for Mental Health
|Event Date:
|10/28/2017
|Event Time:
|2-4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Duke University East Campus Wall
|Address Line 1:
|Main Street at Buchanan Boulevard and Broad St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC
|Event Description:
|Studies show that 1 out of every 5 people in society suffer from some type
of Mental Health Disorder in their lifetime and in our current days of
technology it is starting younger and younger in our population. In our
efforts we desire to raise the consciousness that effective programs are
needed and additional support for families that are maintaining with this day
to day. Come and partner with us as we walk to raise resources to expand
programs in our communities. Keeping awareness alive for all people and their families.
|Event Contact:
|Lisa Moore
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)504-4300
|Event Contact Email:
|missionofhope421@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.missionofhopeministry.com
2017 Fall Fellowship Festival
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The River Church
|Address Line 1:
|4900 Prospectus Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|Candy, Games, Bouncy House, Food & Fun!!
|Event Contact:
|Lashaunda Jackson
|Event Contact Number:
|252-775-1126
|Event Contact Email:
|eduwomn@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.theriverdurham.com
|Harvest Festival
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|5:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Hebrew AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|6830 Ramsey Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28311
|Event Description:
|Party and Praise!! Come by to show your talent while having fun, partying and praising with us! We will have games and treats and you may come dressed as your favorite superhero.
|Event Contact:
|Shirlee Evans
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 488-0242
|Event Contact Email:
|shirlee.evans2@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.facebook.com/WeDoThePossibleGodDoesTheImpossible/
|2017 Capital Area Veteran Standown
|Event Date:
|10/27/2017
|Event Time:
|8:30am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Capital Area Veteran Standown
|Address Line 1:
|1420 S. Wilmington Street
|City, State, Zip:
|27603
|Event Description:
|The Capitol Area Veterans Stand Down will be held on October 27, 2017 the South Wilmington Street Center, 1420 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh, NC 27603, between the hours of 8:30 AM and 2:00 PM. Stand Down is a grassroots, community-based intervention program designed to help the nation’s estimated 39,471 homeless veterans on any given night “combat” life on the streets. The event is designed to assist local veterans experiencing homelessness access a wide range of services and connect with service providers in one place on one day with the ultimate goal of becoming employed, obtaining housing and achieving stability in their lives.
|Event Contact:
|Frank Lawrence
|Event Contact Number:
|919-508-0718
|Event Contact Email:
|frankie.lawrence@wakegov.com
|Event Web Site:
|wakegov.com
|Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/28/2017
|Event Time:
|5pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Interstateministries
|Address Line 1:
|4584 US Hwy 70 Bus W
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton NC 27520
|Event Description:
|Fall Festival 2017
Free Food, Game, Prizes, Trunk-a-treat, face painting, and much more
|Event Contact:
|Interstate Ministries
|Event Contact Number:
|919-550-9760
|Event Contact Email:
|interstateministries.net
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.interstateministries.net
|Greater Life FC Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/27/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm until 9pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Life Fellowship Church
|Address Line 1:
|501 E. Lane Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NCRalei 27601
|Event Description:
|Community Fall Festival!!!We invite EVERYONE to join is!! We will have LOTS of activities for EVERY member of the family!! Hayrides! Bounce House! Funnel Cakes! Sno Cone’s! Sac racing! Basketball! Arts and Crafts!
|Event Contact:
|Dwanda Dawson
|Event Contact Number:
|9193585416
|Event Contact Email:
|GLFC_FF@yahoo.com
|Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/31/2017
|Event Time:
|6-8 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Victory at Calvary Covenanat Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|500 N. Driver St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27703
|Event Description:
|Family, fun, food and Games. Trunk or Treat
|Event Contact:
|Laquaanida Simmons
|Event Contact Number:
|9195986798
|Event Contact Email:
|ChurchAdmin@vaccm.org
|Event Web Site:
|Vaccm.org
