It’s Fall Festival Time See Where They Are Happening In The Community

Event Description:

Learn How to Make Beautiful Jewelry with Kenyetta

This workshop is designed to teach young ladies ages 15 to 19 the importance of having a plan, following their passion and starting a business as a young entrepreneur.

These young ladies will also learn a hands-on approach of how to make one-of-a-kind jewelry such as (earrings, bracelets, etc.) with different beads, fabrics and other materials.

To apply the young ladies, must write a 2-paragraph paper explaining why they think they will benefit for this workshop and come up with at least three different business names of their own. Email papers to: faithfulbelieving@gmail.com. 6 lucky candidates will be chosen. Girls must live in the RDU area to qualify.