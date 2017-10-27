Local
It’s Fall Festival Time See Where They Are Happening In The Community

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Thumb tack on calendar

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Fall Festival 2017
Event Date:  10/31/2017
Event Time:  6:30pm-8:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us at our Fall Festival 2017! A wholesome family- friendly event that includes Fellowship, Food and Fun for everyone of all ages! Hope to see you there!
Event Contact:  Debra Downing
Event Contact Number:  (910) 860-3166
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@centurylink.net
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

  Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/27/2017
Event Time:  6 pm to 8:30 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Evangel Church
Address Line 1:  201 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
Event Description:  Evangel Church will host its annual Fall Fest on Friday, October 27, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8:30p.m. Families will enjoy bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, cake walk, and face painting. Food can be purchased onsite from Fired Up Pizza food truck and Aloha Shaved Ice. This is free event is family-friendly and all are welcome.
Event Contact:  Evangel Church
Event Contact Number:  9195523421
Event Contact Email:  EvangelChurch201@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.fuquay-evangel.org/site/cs/Index.asp

 

 

  Community Fellowship Service
Event Date:  10/29/2017
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2115 St. Nicholas Drive
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they host Community Fellowship Service. Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Church Administrator
Event Contact Number:  (910) 893-4723
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.springhillmbchurch.org/

 

 

  KCCM Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/28/2017
Event Time:  11 AM – 2 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Life International
Address Line 1:  4823 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  Do LIFE with Us at our Fall Festival! Participate in our Biblical Themes Costume Contest. Also, join us for games, crafts, pizza and popcorn. Admission is FREE!
Event Contact:  Azizi Culpepper
Event Contact Number:  919-348-5298
Event Contact Email:  Azizi@lifeinternational.us
Event Web Site:  http://www.lifeinternational.us

 

 

Family & Friends Day
Event Date:  10/29/2017
Event Time:  11 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Life International
Address Line 1:  4823 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  Do LIFE with Us at Family & Friends Day on Sunday, October 29th at 11 AM! Come experience a powerful message by our Visionary/Founder, Dr. Kingsley Fletcher and stay for food, fun and fellowship. We will have a Food Truck, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream and FREE Hot Dogs!
Event Contact:  Azizi Culpepper
Event Contact Number:  919-348-5298
Event Contact Email:  Azizi@lifeinternational.us
Event Web Site:  http://www.lifeinternational.us

 

 

Name of Event: 		 Message of Hope Ministries Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/28/2017
Event Time:  12-3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chavis Community Center
Address Line 1:  505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  Annual Community Fall Festival for ages 12 and under. Games ,food, and fun for all. Children are to be accompanied by an adult.
Event Contact:  Pat Maness
Event Contact Number:  919-600-0638
Event Contact Email:  patmaness1@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  mohraleigh.org

 

 

een Entrepreneurship Workshop
Event Date:  10/28/2017
Event Time:  12:00p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  North Regional Library
Address Line 1:  7009 Harps Mill Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  Learn How to Make Beautiful Jewelry with Kenyetta
This workshop is designed to teach young ladies ages 15 to 19 the importance of having a plan, following their passion and starting a business as a young entrepreneur.
These young ladies will also learn a hands-on approach of how to make one-of-a-kind jewelry such as (earrings, bracelets, etc.) with different beads, fabrics and other materials.
To apply the young ladies, must write a 2-paragraph paper explaining why they think they will benefit for this workshop and come up with at least three different business names of their own. Email papers to: faithfulbelieving@gmail.com. 6 lucky candidates will be chosen.  Girls must live in the RDU area to qualify.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  7044512536
Event Contact Email:  http://www.faithfulbelieving@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.faithfulbelievingfoundation.org

 

 

  October Festival
Event Date:  10/27/2017
Event Time:  6:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Carver Center of Eternal Hope
Address Line 1:  952 Morphus Bridge Road
City, State, Zip:  Wendell, NC
Event Description:  This event is opened to the public. We invite children and youth of all ages to come and enjoy an evening of food, games and prizes in a safe environment.
Event Contact:  Colette A. Parker
Event Contact Number:  (919) 271-9730
Event Contact Email:  cparker3@bellsouth.net

 

 

  Greater Outreach FC Community Fall
Event Date:  10/27/2017
Event Time:  7pm until 10pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Life Fellowship Church
Address Line 1:  501 E. Lane Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NCRalei 27601
Event Description:  We invite you to join us for our Community Fall Festival!! We will have hay rides, snow cones, popcorn, face painting, a bounce house, sac racing, and SO MUCH More!! This is a family friendly event!! We invite you to join is!!!
Event Contact:  Dwanda Dawson
Event Contact Number:  9193585416
Event Contact Email:  deedawson1@gmail.com

 

 

  Breast Cancer/ Domestic Violence 1 mile & 5k run
Event Date:  10/28/2017
Event Time:  8am-11am
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Elevation Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
City, State, Zip:  27545
Event Description:  Come join Elevation Baptist Church for their 2nd Annual Breast Cancer/Domestic Violence 1 mile & 5k run. This event is to bring awareness to our community and the proceeds will go to our local breast cancer and domestic violence agencies.

Register by OCT 14th to be guaranteed a tshirt.

Registration fee: $20
Event Contact:  Veronica
Event Contact Number:  9097329951
Event Contact Email:  Svw_ross@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  Ncraces.com

 

 

  TRUNK OR TREAT
Event Date:  10/31/2017
Event Time:  6-9 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Baptist Grove Church
Address Line 1:  7109 Leesville Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description:  Come Trunk or Treat with us on October 31 from 6-9 PM! Let’s Light the Night (Matt 5:14-16). There will be food and a DJ. Also, face painting, crafts station, SMORES Village, a Trip to Jerusalem, and Pumpkin Hunt. We will have contests and prizes for the best decorated TRUNK and best costume.

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT
OPEN TO ALL AGES
Event Contact:  Lori
Event Contact Number:  9197874528
Event Contact Email:  admin@baptistgrovechurch.org
Event Web Site:  bgcraleigh.org

 

 

  Operation Medicine Drop
Event Date:  10/27/2017
Event Time:  10AM-2PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham County Human Services
Address Line 1:  414 East Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Give us your drugs! Do you have any unused or expired medications? We will take them!
Bring them on Friday, October 27 from 10AM-2PM to the Durham County Human Services lobby for FREE!
Prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines accepted. No syringes, liquids, or creams accepted.
Call 919.560.7632 for more information.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  (919) 560-7632
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.dconc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/11232/3088

 

 

  CHURCH SERVICE
Event Date:  10/29/2017
Event Time:  12:00 NOON
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Power of Rhema
Address Line 1:  715 E. Geer St., B-1A
City, State, Zip:  27701
Event Description:  SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICE AT 12:00 PM
WEDNESDAY NIGHT SERVICE AT 7:00 PM
Event Contact:  Pastor Tina Talley
Event Contact Number:  (919) 412-8749
Event Contact Email:  powerofrhema@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  WWW.POWEROFRHEMA.COM

 

 

  Expressions in Rhythm Studio Free Costume Party
Event Date:  10/27/2017
Event Time:  6PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Expressions in Rhythm Studio
Address Line 1:  918 Rock Quarry Road Suite 105
City, State, Zip:  27610
Event Description:  Free costume party for all of the children in the community. Come for a chance to win prizes, and to show off your best dance moves and costumes.
Event Contact:  Mr. PJ
Event Contact Number:  919-615-3088
Event Contact Email:  info@eirstudio.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.eirstudio.com

 

 

  Kingdom Empowerment International Fellowship, Inc.
Event Date:  October 27th, 28th,29th 2017
Event Time:  Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 6:45pm Sunday 9:30am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  2nd Annual Convocation
Address Line 1:  27441 NC Hwy 125
City, State, Zip:  Scotland Neck, NC 27874
Event Description:  Our Founding Apostle Emma S. Dickens, Chief Apostle Ernest D. Dickens & The
Kingdom Empowerment International Fellowship, Inc.
Invite you to join us for Praise, Singing, and Dance at Our 2nd Annual Convocation
“The Power of Unity: Preparing for the Great Outpouring”
Friday, October 27, 2017 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, October 28, 2017 @ 6:45pm for our Youth Night Worship
Sunday, October 29, 2017 @ 9:30am
Located at 27441 NC HWY 125 Scotland, NC 27874
Event Contact:  Edward T. Powell
Event Contact Number:  2528016398
Event Contact Email:  wapevangelisttp@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  KEMINC.org

 

 

Hope for Mental Health
Event Date:  10/28/2017
Event Time:  2-4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Duke University East Campus Wall
Address Line 1:  Main Street at Buchanan Boulevard and Broad St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC
Event Description:  Studies show that 1 out of every 5 people in society suffer from some type
of Mental Health Disorder in their lifetime and in our current days of
technology it is starting younger and younger in our population. In our
efforts we desire to raise the consciousness that effective programs are
needed and additional support for families that are maintaining with this day
to day. Come and partner with us as we walk to raise resources to expand
programs in our communities. Keeping awareness alive for all people and their families.
Event Contact:  Lisa Moore
Event Contact Number:  (919)504-4300
Event Contact Email:  missionofhope421@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.missionofhopeministry.com

 

 

Harvest Festival
Event Date:  10/31/2017
Event Time:  5:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Hebrew AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  6830 Ramsey Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28311
Event Description:  Party and Praise!! Come by to show your talent while having fun, partying and praising with us! We will have games and treats and you may come dressed as your favorite superhero.
Event Contact:  Shirlee Evans
Event Contact Number:  (910) 488-0242
Event Contact Email:  shirlee.evans2@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/WeDoThePossibleGodDoesTheImpossible/

 

 

2017 Capital Area Veteran Standown
Event Date:  10/27/2017
Event Time:  8:30am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Capital Area Veteran Standown
Address Line 1:  1420 S. Wilmington Street
City, State, Zip:  27603
Event Description:  The Capitol Area Veterans Stand Down will be held on October 27, 2017 the South Wilmington Street Center, 1420 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh, NC 27603, between the hours of 8:30 AM and 2:00 PM. Stand Down is a grassroots, community-based intervention program designed to help the nation’s estimated 39,471 homeless veterans on any given night “combat” life on the streets. The event is designed to assist local veterans experiencing homelessness access a wide range of services and connect with service providers in one place on one day with the ultimate goal of becoming employed, obtaining housing and achieving stability in their lives.
Event Contact:  Frank Lawrence
Event Contact Number:  919-508-0718
Event Contact Email:  frankie.lawrence@wakegov.com
Event Web Site:  wakegov.com

 

 

  Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/28/2017
Event Time:  5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Interstateministries
Address Line 1:  4584 US Hwy 70 Bus W
City, State, Zip:  Clayton NC 27520
Event Description:  Fall Festival 2017
Free Food, Game, Prizes, Trunk-a-treat, face painting, and much more
Event Contact:  Interstate Ministries
Event Contact Number:  919-550-9760
Event Contact Email:  interstateministries.net
Event Web Site:  http://www.interstateministries.net

 

 

  Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/31/2017
Event Time:  6-8 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Victory at Calvary Covenanat Ministries
Address Line 1:  500 N. Driver St.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27703
Event Description:  Family, fun, food and Games. Trunk or Treat
Event Contact:  Laquaanida Simmons
Event Contact Number:  9195986798
Event Contact Email:  ChurchAdmin@vaccm.org
Event Web Site:  Vaccm.org

 

