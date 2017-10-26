Questions Over Police ‘Progress’ On Grambling Shooting Suspect As Campus Security Tightens

Local law enforcement investigating the deadly campus shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana have been tight-lipped with details surrounding the case that killed two men, including one student early Wednesday morning. Aside from a press release issued hours after the shooting, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department would only say it was “making good progress,” the Associated Press reported.

READ MORE: 2 Killed On Grambling State University Campus

However, the department did not immediately identify a suspect for the shooting or a motive. The only information provided about the suspect was that he was “described as a black male” who knew his victims “to some extent.” There was a $2,000 reward being offered for any information leading to his arrest.

My NON-Black professor is the 1ST to sit his class down and speak on the incident out of all my classes! #Grambling do better. — September19th👄 (@_heyky) October 26, 2017

The apparent lack of progress came as Grambling announced it would be tightening campus security.

“Louisiana State Police is going to send in some additional troopers through the end of the weekend so that we will ensure that we have an appropriate level of security personnel on hand,” Grambling President Rick Gallot told local news outlet WWL. “We want the university community to know that there is no current danger of any random acts of violence or anything of that nature.”

Parents of Grambling students expressed outrage at the university’s delayed public response to the shooting. The campus text alert system sent a message to “students, faculty and staff” about two hours after the midnight shooting, a school spokesperson told NewsOne. But it was the second alert that was sent at 6:47 a.m. that really upset parents.

READ MORE: Outrage Over Grambling Response To Fatal Campus Shootings

“Grambling State University offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled,” the school posted on its social media channels without a mention of any shooting.

Grambling always alerting us late as hell on serious situations. — kay savage 🏆 (@lucykayyyyyy_) October 25, 2017

The postings were ultimately deleted following backlash, though they were only removed to make way for Gallot’s letter to the “rambling Family,” the spokesperson said.

Grambling student Earl Andrews and his friend, Monquiarious Caldwell, were shot and killed following an altercation with the suspect, who promptly fled and has been at large ever since. The shootings came amid homecoming season, a popular attraction at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, where a there has been a recent spate of actual and reported gun violence in the past three weeks.

SEE ALSO:

Mother Of Cop Killed In Las Vegas Massacre Dies Of ‘Broken Heart’

How New Airport Security Rules Work