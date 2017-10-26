Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer For Erica Campbell To Love Sports [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted October 26, 2017
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF prays that Erica Campbell like sports more. He prays that Erica might get swept up in the spirit of sports, and fall in love with the intricate details of basketball, soccer, hockey, golf, and more. He prays that the roar of an excited sports crowd will awaken her to the joys of the game!

GRIFF says he knows she used to race boys in the street with no shoes on as a kid, so knows its possible that the spirit of sports falls could her! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

