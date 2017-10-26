DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged Kinky Snapchat Conversation

Power 105.1’sis trending on Twitter, but not for tonight’s powerhouse concert. The famous DJ is making headlines after an alleged Snapchat conversation between him and a mysterious woman went viral, exposing his alleged sexual fetish with being penetrated with a strap-on.

Damn #djenvy #thebreakfastclub 🤦🏾‍♂️🤔😮😬 A post shared by Taj Longino (@tajlongino) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Envy didn’t necessarily deny the allegations, but brushed off the scandal with this tweet:

You guys are Vicious.. Lol… PowerHouse tonight.. Doors open at 6, Show Starts at 7, I’m on at 8. Get there Early!! — djenvy (@djenvy) October 26, 2017

Popular gossip site Famouslous said the correspondence was fake.

That DJ ENVY stuff is Fake! The person harassed me for weeks to post it but I didn’t fall for it. — FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousent) October 26, 2017

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get gold of the scandal and start calling him DJ Entry. Even Envy’s co-host Charlamagne got in on the humor when he arrived to work to shoot their morning show.

Got Em!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @breakfastclubam #DjEntry A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Booty eating has become extremely popular in the recent months, but particularly this month after Gabrielle Union admitted she tosses Dwyane Wade’s salad. Different strokes, different folks. What Envy needs to worry about, is staying away from any actions that could further damage his marriage.

But before we go, a few more moments from #BlackTwitter:

LMAO DJ Envy walking in to work in the am like.. pic.twitter.com/4dRY65tOt5 — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) October 26, 2017

DJ Envy when shorty offered to pound his brown balloon-knot with 9.5 inches of Rubber pipe… pic.twitter.com/Go4ZKt4B3y — bigmike (@mikelowkey) October 26, 2017

“You gon take this 9.5 inch strap?” DJ Envy: pic.twitter.com/ZJTira3MXc — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) October 26, 2017

Me: “Why is DJ Envy trending?”

*finds out*

Me: “Actually you know what…

pic.twitter.com/vl7m7dLnh2 — Patrick Dike (@POP_DK36) October 26, 2017

