Pattern Emerges Of White Supremacists Threatening African Americans Who Criticize President

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Journalist Don Lemon are the latest targets.

Posted 4 hours ago
We’ve seen this happen before: Trump supporters launching racist threats against those speaking out against the president. In May, Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, was on the receiving end of a racist backlash after calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The Miami Herald reported that Florida’s Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson is receiving ongoing threats over her revelation and criticism of Trump’s callousness in his condolence phone call with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson.

In one of the threats, posted to Facebook, a Chicago man called for Wilson’s lynching. The onslaught of threats caused the congresswoman to missed 19 votes, from Monday to Wednesday, this week.

“She’s home,” said Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Fort Lauderdale Democrat told The Herald about Wilson’s absence. “I have not spoken with her about it, but I’ve heard that she’s received substantial death threats and I think she is doing everything she can to ratchet down and let some of us, including me, take over.”

Trump’s racist thugs are also threatening CNN host Don Lemon, the Daily Mail reported.

The newspaper said TMZ first reported that the journalist received a torrent of racist threats, which he notified the New York City Police Department about on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, some of the racist threats came via Twitter from a self-proclaimed White nationalist conservative. These threats came after Lemon urged the president to stop bullying Johnson about the condolence call.

SOURCE:  Miami Herald, Daily Mail

