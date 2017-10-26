12-Year-Old Boy Jumps Out Of Speeding Car To Escape Armed Abductor

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

12-Year-Old Boy Jumps Out Of Speeding Car To Escape Armed Abductor

Antwaun Jones​ knew that his only chance of surviving was to leap out of his kidnapper's moving vehicle.

The Light NC staff

Posted 15 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty


A 12-year-old Virginia boy recently fought for his life by jumping out of a kidnapper’s car.

According to WTVR-TV, on Sunday Antwaun Jones was playing outside with a friend when a man came out of nowhere and pulled up in a Chevy Blazer, pointed a gun to the pre-teen’s stomach and demanded that he get into his vehicle.

The boy says he was stranger.

“I’ve never seen him a day in my life,” the young boy told WTVR-TV.

“About five minutes down the road, he told me he was gay and asked if he could kiss me.”

Antwaun was clear: He had a strong feeling that the abductor would kill him, so he grabbed the door handle even as the kidnapper put his foot on the gas and the car soared down the street. In that split second, he decided it was now or never.

“He started to speed up the car. He was going, like, 35 at first, then he started speeding up to 50, then 55. As soon as he hit 60, I just jumped,” Antwaun described of his traumatic experience.

“I hit my head, like, three times. The pain level was a 10, and I tucked and rolled at first. I got my first cut, then it started cutting all up and down my body.”


 

Looking back on the situation, Antwaun stressed that enduring these injuries was worth living.

“I don’t mind having a couple broken bones as long as I get back home to my family,” he told WTVR.

Thankfully, a witness saw the boy jump out of the moving car and ended up calling 911. This person also called Antwaun’s parents to let them know what happened to their young son.

The police swiftly arrested the suspect 26-year-old Eric Donte Harrison after viewing surveillance footage from a local store and having the witness ID Harris.

Harris is currently facing charges of abduction and use of a firearm in an abduction. While he denies using the gun on the boy, he admits that he “picked up” him up.

Despite his account of the incident, Harrison is being held without bond.

Meanwhile, Antwaun’s father told WTVR that’s just happy that his son is safe at home.

“He’s his own hero. He saved his own life,” Anthony Jones told  the news station.

“I was grateful to God for protecting and bringing my son back to me.”

RELATED NEWS:

10-Year-Old Stepson Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘I Walked In On Him’

Meet The 62-Year-Old Grandmother Serving A Life Sentence For A Drug Charge

Teen Won’t Face Charges In The Strangulation Death Of Mom’s Abusive Ex

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps Out Of Speeding Car To Escape Armed Abductor

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17