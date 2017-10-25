Does GRIFF Have What It Takes To Be Apart Of The World Basketball Association? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

You might know GRIFF as a huge Raiders fan, funny man on the radio and so much more, but that’s not all he wants to do. In a skit GRIFF talks about joining the World Basketball Association and making the team. He starts to workout, shoot baskets and talk about this fantasy of his.

Follow @GetUpErica

During the video he talks about his careers and how he isn’t giving up on this dream. He even shoots around and makes the basket a couple times, but does GRIFF have what it takes. Tell us what you think after watching the promo.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF Talks About How Bad The Ravens Are Looking This Season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: So Sad: Kentucky High School Basketball Player Dies After A Workout

RELATED: GRIFF And Erica Campbell Get Into A Prayer War [EXCLUSIVE]