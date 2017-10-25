Get Up Erica
Does GRIFF Have What It Takes To Be Apart Of The World Basketball Association? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

You might know GRIFF as a huge Raiders fan, funny man on the radio and so much more, but that’s not all he wants to do. In a skit GRIFF talks about joining the World Basketball Association and making the team. He starts to workout, shoot baskets and talk about this fantasy of his.

During the video he talks about his careers and how he isn’t giving up on this dream. He even shoots around and makes the basket a couple times, but does GRIFF have what it takes. Tell us what you think after watching the promo.

