KevOnStage Talks About Mental Illness In The Church [VIDEO]

While KevOnStage was talking about the latest episode of “Mary Mary” he discussed a very important topic of mental illness. Warren spoke to the ladies about how the group is struggling and they need to do better with coming together. KevOnStage mentioned that if his career was struggling no one would be inviting him to Africa and he would perform on the playground for his kids friends.
Then another scene Tina’s daughter is possibly struggling with depression. Tina talks about how she needs prayer, but KevOnStage believes more need to be done. He mentioned that prayer is good, but you must seek out a doctor. KevOnStage gave some great advice and made some good points.
