Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Talks About How Bad The Ravens Are Looking This Season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


A Steeler, Cowboys and Raiders fan are all in a room to discuss who will win Thursday nights football game. During GRIFF’s 2 Minute Drill they talk about the upcoming Dolphins vs. Ravens game. This season the Ravens haven’t been looking great because Flacco is having back troubles and is basically done for the season.

Although, Miami has lost their quarterback they still have a strong defense. Everyone has Miami winning on Thursday and we can’t wait to see if these men are right. GRIFF also spoke with someone that decided to not watch football this season.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell!” 6am ET.

RELATED: Fox Sports To No Longer Air National Anthem

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Crunk On Sports [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Pastor Apologizes After His Wife Went On Social Media Attacking Black NFL Players


NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

13 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

Continue reading NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17