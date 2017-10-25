GRIFF Talks About How Bad The Ravens Are Looking This Season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A Steeler, Cowboys and Raiders fan are all in a room to discuss who will win Thursday nights football game. During GRIFF’s 2 Minute Drill they talk about the upcoming Dolphins vs. Ravens game. This season the Ravens haven’t been looking great because Flacco is having back troubles and is basically done for the season.

Although, Miami has lost their quarterback they still have a strong defense. Everyone has Miami winning on Thursday and we can’t wait to see if these men are right. GRIFF also spoke with someone that decided to not watch football this season.

