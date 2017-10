[PHOTOS] 2017 October Pastor Of The Month Pastor Gertie Stevens Whosoever Will Disciples Of Christ Church Newton Grove NC

Sunday October 23, 2017 you’rs truly presented Pastor Gertie Stevens the 2017 October Pastor Of The Month plaque during the 11:00 A.M. service. The church was jammed packed and the spirit of the LORD was most defiantly in the church. Below are pictures from the presentation. The Pastor Of The Month is brought to you by Blue Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: