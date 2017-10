Is Local Halloween Display Spooky Or Offensive?

Some neighbors in one Spring Lake community say the decoration of a hanging inflatable man from a flagpole is offensive.

Pictures of Ann Highland’s front yard have caused a firestorm on social media. She said some people have made threats against her safety.

On social media, comments accuse Highland of religious or racial bias in her choice of the effigy. Highland denies any religious or racial intent.

“Absolutely none whatsoever. The whole idea is Halloween is all about gore, blood, guts. The creepier the better, in my opinion,” she said.

