Love Talking: Submission Is Not A Bad Word (Learn To Follow) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about a women’s conference she went to called “My Man, My Money and My Ministry.” Erica talks about noticing that so many women had an adverse association with the word “submission.” We often think submission means weakness. But actually, Erica points out, “it takes a gentle courage to know how to submit,” in any situation, not just in relationships. Because when you let someone lead, you learn how to follow.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Learning submission is powerful and necessary. Look at it with different eyes; good followers make great leaders. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Calm Down, It’s Not Love Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: God Is Love, So Love ‘Em Anyway [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Is An Action Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]