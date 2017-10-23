Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Submission Is Not A Bad Word (Learn To Follow) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about a women’s conference she went to called “My Man, My Money and My Ministry.” Erica talks about noticing that so many women had an adverse association with the word “submission.” We often think submission means weakness. But actually, Erica points out, “it takes a gentle courage to know how to submit,” in any situation, not just in relationships. Because when you let someone lead, you learn how to follow.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Learning submission is powerful and necessary. Look at it with different eyes; good followers make great leaders. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Calm Down, It’s Not Love Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: God Is Love, So Love ‘Em Anyway [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Is An Action Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17