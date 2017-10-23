Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: God Feeds Hungry People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about being hungry for God. She talks about going to the grocery store, and the difference in what she buys when she has filled herself up on junk food all day, versus when she hasn’t been snacking a bunch. Similarly, our appetite for God is affected. Sometimes you can be so full of gossip, bitterness, or anger, that you aren’t hungry for God.

If you are already full, it’s hard to desire God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

