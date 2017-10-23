Faith Walking: God Feeds Hungry People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about being hungry for God. She talks about going to the grocery store, and the difference in what she buys when she has filled herself up on junk food all day, versus when she hasn’t been snacking a bunch. Similarly, our appetite for God is affected. Sometimes you can be so full of gossip, bitterness, or anger, that you aren’t hungry for God.

Follow @GetUpErica

If you are already full, it’s hard to desire God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Talk Out Of Both Sides Of Your Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Are You Going To Make Your Own Way Or Let God Make a Way? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Lean On Your Own Understanding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]