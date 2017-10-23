Megyn Kelly Hypocritical On Abuse Of Women

News One
Megyn Kelly Hypocritical On Abuse Of Women

The dayshow host slams Bill O'Reilly and Fox on sexual harassment but selective in calling out abuse of women.

NBC host Megyn Kelly is selective when it comes to condemning the abuse of women. She denounced the culture at her former network, which enabled men to sexually harass women without consequences. But Kelly was less outspoken two years ago when a cop manhandled a bikini-clad Black teenager.

During her daytime show on Monday, Kelly slammed former Fox host Bill O’Reilly for making a false statement about no one filing a sexual harassment complaint against him with Fox News’ human resources department, NPR reports.

O’Reilly’s statement came in response to a New York Times story that Fox settled a sixth sexual harassment complaint against its star host, paying out $32 million shortly before renewing his contract.

Kelley called him a liar, stating that she stood up against the culture at Fox and complained when she was one of the network’s top talents.

“The abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact — it has to stop,” she said on her show Monday.

That’s strange. Kelly infamously defend a police officer who slammed a Black girl to the ground at a 2015 pool party in McKinney, Texas.

A video showed Officer Eric Casebolt manhandling 15-year-old Dajerria Becton, pinning the girl to the ground while he sunk his knee into her back. Her crime was that she was among a group of Black teenagers who got too loud in predominantly White suburb.

Two years ago, Salon reported that Kelly spent about half of her Fox News program, “The Kelly File,” defending the police officer. Kelly said the teen “was no saint either.”

SOURCE: NPR, Salon

