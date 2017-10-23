WATCH: Small Body Recovered In Search For Missing Texas 3-Year-Old Girl

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WATCH: Small Body Recovered In Search For Missing Texas 3-Year-Old Girl

Sherin Mathews has been missing since Oct. 7, when her father ordered her to stand outside as punishment.

News One

Posted October 23, 2017
Leave a comment


 

In the nearly two weeks since a 3-year-old  Richardson, Texas, girl went missing after her father sent her to stand outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for refusing to drink her milk, police investigators have searched endlessly for her.

On Sunday, police discovered the body of a small child while searching for Sherin Mathews, according to CNN, leading police to assume the worst about the fate of the little girl with the cute smile and pageboy haircut.

“Worst news finding child’s body,” Richardson, Texas Police Chief Jimmy Spivey wrote in a tweet.

Sherin’s father, Wesley Mathews, reportedly ordered her stand across an alley from their home for not drinking her milk.

He told investigators she was gone when he went to retrieve her about 15 minutes later. He waited five hours to contact police, and was arrested on child abandonment and endangerment charges the day the child went missing. He was released on bail.

As of Monday, he had  not been charged with additional crimes, according to The Washington Post.

SOURCE: The Washington Post CNN

SEE ALSO:

Rosa Parks’ Historic Home To Return To The US

Florida Killer Strikes Third Time

 

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17