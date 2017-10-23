Lifestyle
Myeshia Johnson, Widow Of Solider Trump Insulted, Breaks Her Silence

The Light NC staff

Myeshia Johnson, the xxx-year-old widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, sat down with “Good Morning America,” to reveal her thoughts

Sgt. Johnson was one of four green berets killed during an ambush in Niger. The attack raised unanswered questions regarding intel, the events leading up to the ambush and whether or not the brigade was equipped with enough intelligence prior to.

RELATED: Congresswoman Stands By Claim Trump Told Widow Of Fallen Soldier: ‘He Knew What He Signed Up For’

“He died as a hero,” she said to host George Stephanopoulos during the emotional interview.

Johnson, still reeling from the death of her husband who was laid to rest over the weekend, expressed how devastated she was after a discouraging phone call with President Trump. The grieving widow tugged on the heartstrings of the nation after footage of her crouched over with grief on top of her husband’s casket, went viral.

The matters surrounding the call were brought to light by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a close friend of the Johnson family. Last week Wilson alleged that Trump told Johnson, “he knew what he signed up for,” in regards to her fallen husband. Trump has repeatedly denied the accusation, but Johnson and Wilson stand by their claims.

Johnson also told Stephanopoulos that she was not allowed to see her husband’s body and remains baffled as to why she was not given the full details surrounding her husband’s death.

Johnson, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, said she would make sure that her unborn child is aware of her father’s legacy.

“I’m going to tell her how awesome her dad was and how a great father he was and how he died as a hero,” she said.

Watch the whole interview above.

SOURCE: ABC News

