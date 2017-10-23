NYPD Cops Using Smear Tactic Against Teen Accusing Them Of Sexual Assault

In what many would call a blame-the-victim strategy, the lawyers for two New York City police officers who admitted to having on-duty sex with a teen they apprehended are questioning their accuser’s credibility, the New York Post reports.
READ MORE: Why Haven’t NYPD Cops Been Arrested, Attorney Asks
To prevent an indictment, the attorneys sent a letter to the prosecutor suggesting that the 18-year-old, identified as Anna Chambers, has posted a provocative selfie on social media. The letter also said Chambers now has a rap persona called “Fi5ty Milli,” an apparent reference to her $50 million lawsuit against the city.
“This behavior is unprecedented for a depressed victim of a vicious rape,” the letter stated, according to The Post.
Officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, who were stripped of their guns and badges, are asking the prosecutor “to further investigate Chambers’ dubious claim before” before going to the grand jury.
The cops were working undercover buy-and-bust operations in Brooklyn on Sept. 15 when they apprehended Chambers. Instead of taking her to the police station, the officers drove to a secluded area. She alleges that they handcuffed her and forced her to perform oral sex act on them, and one of the cops raped her.
Genetic tests found the officers’ DNA on Chambers. After initial denials, the cops now claim the sex was consensual.
According to The Post, Chambers’ lawyer underscored that is client is a teenager, “and teenagers, they post a lot of things.” He stated that using social media is her way of coping.
“So, it doesn’t matter what this teenager says on social media,” attorney Michael David added. “It can never take away from what these monsters did to her.”
Meanwhile, the prosecutor isn’t buying the smear tactic. The Brooklyn DA’s Office issued a response to the letter saying the defense’s ideas about “how a rape victim should behave is inaccurate, inappropriate and demeaning,” the newspaper reported.
SOURCE: New York Post
SEE ALSO:
NYPD Cop Pleads Not Guilty To Egregious Child Prostitution Charges
New Baltimore Police Body Camera Video Shows Cops Faked Evidence, Report
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25