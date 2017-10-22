Faith Walking: Don’t Talk Out Of Both Sides Of Your Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reads from Proverbs. The scripture instructs us to keep watch over our hearts, and not to talk out of both sides of one’s mouth. The enemy is good a morphing into things that seem less negative or easier to latch onto- like the word “petty,” which has colloquially become a much more lighthearted thing than it really is.

We treat gossip like a form of communication sometimes, but the truth is, it is a really harmful act. And what you do always comes back to you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

