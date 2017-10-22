Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Don’t Talk Out Of Both Sides Of Your Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted October 22, 2017
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reads from Proverbs. The scripture instructs us to keep watch over our hearts, and not to talk out of both sides of one’s mouth. The enemy is good a morphing into things that seem less negative or easier to latch onto- like the word “petty,” which has colloquially become a much more lighthearted thing than it really is.

We treat gossip like a form of communication sometimes, but the truth is, it is a really harmful act. And what you do always comes back to you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Are You Going To Make Your Own Way Or Let God Make a Way? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Lean On Your Own Understanding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Ignore God’s Invitations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17