Lawsuit Claims Diet Sodas Make People Fat

Three soda makers are being sued because their diet drinks allegedly make people fat.

Six soft drink lovers, each of whom has struggled with obesity, claim the aspertame in the diet beverages made by Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Dr Pepper Snapple made them pack on the pounds rather than shed weight.

Lawsuits were filed against each of the beverage giants.

