Free Local Events For The Weekend

Posted 2 hours ago
Thumb tack on calendar

Looking for something to do or to be apart of?

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

125th Anniversary/Homecoming
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  West Durham Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1901 Athens Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  The Historical West Durham Baptist Church, 1901 Athens Street, Durham, NC will celebrate their 125th Anniversary/Homecoming on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM. The theme: Fortified by the Past, Focused on the Future”. Our Pastor, Rev. Dr. LaMont Johnson, Sr. will deliver the message. Reflections: Then and Now–Historical pictures and testimonies will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM The public is invited to attend. Fore more information, please call (919) 682-4453. Rev. Dr. LaMont Johnson, Sr., Pastor
Event Contact:  West Diurham Baptist Church
Event Contact Number:  (919)682-4453
Event Contact Email:  westdurham1901@gmail.com

 

 

  Harvest Festival
Event Date:  10/21/2017
Event Time:  11am-3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hickory Grove Missonary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Baptist Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Event Description:  The Harvest Festival is a multi-cultural outdoor event that welcomes all members of the triangle to come together for a day of fun, food, and fellowship. This years’ theme is “Sharing Our Best With 140 Years of Blessings”. There are a number of games and activities designed with the whole family in mind.

We also welcome any groups that want to come and perform on that day as well. Please let us know in advance.
Event Contact:  Josie Smith
Event Contact Number:  919-929-4491
Event Contact Email:  umesi1965@yahoo.com

 

 

Brother’s Conference
Event Date:  10/21-22/2017
Event Time:  7p and 10a
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God Apostle Faith, Inc
Address Line 1:  741 Moravia St
City, State, Zip:  Winston Salem, NC 27107
Event Description:  The Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God the Apostle Faith, Inc. will be hosting it’s annual Brother’s Conference on October 21st and 22nd, 2017. Saturday morning service will begin at 9 am and 7p and we will be closing out the conference Sunday morning at 10a. The services will be located at 741 Moravia St. Winston Salem, NC. If you are seeking strength and empowerment this is the conference for you. For more information on this service and more visit our church website at http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org.
Event Contact:  Barbara Adams
Event Contact Number:  336-788-4330
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org

 

 

  Have you Been Hurt By the Church?
Event Date:  10/21/2017
Event Time:  11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Sinai Church of America
Address Line 1:  301 S. Swain St. Raleigh, NC
City, State, Zip:  27601
Event Description:  HAVE YOU BEEN HURT BY THE CHURCH?

If so, Greater Love Church and Community Kingdom Building Ministries will host an open dialogue and panel to discuss the process of forgiving,healing, and moving forward in your life. The panel guest will be Bishop Bruce Rogers,Pastor Johnnie Darden, and Ms. Rosary Gross.

THE POWER OF FORGIVENESS!
Event Contact:  (919)815-1665
Event Contact Number:  (919) 815-1665
Event Contact Email:  jmdarden2@gmail.com

 

 

Leadership Summit
Event Date:  10/21/2017
Event Time:  9;00am-1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2017 Galilee Road
City, State, Zip:  Smithfield, NC 27577
Event Description:  Worship Experience: We will worship the King, learn about the King, His Kingdom and God’s expectation of His Kingdom Citizens. Activities will include a continental breakfast, Intercessory prayer, praise and worship, breakout sessions (women, discipleship, music worship) panel discussion and a keynote speaker.
Event Contact:  Jeanelle McLaughlin
Event Contact Number:  9193335465
Event Contact Email:  jmclaughlin07@hotmail.com

 

 

Church Homecoming & Family/Friends Day
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church of Parkton cordially invites you to join them as they celebrate their Church Homecoming & Family/Friends Day! Come and be blessed by food, fellowship and God’s Word.
Event Contact:  Ms. Sansbury
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  fmbcparktonnc@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

  Healthy Relationships & Internet Safety
Event Date:  10/21/2017
Event Time:  2:00 – 4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Saint Monica Teen Center
Address Line 1:  15 N. Tarboro Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Smart Girls Smart Choices Inc. in partnership with the Saint Monica Teen Center will present this valuable discussion and interactive workshop to young girls ages 11-17. Participants will learn how to recognize and avoid unhealthy relationships, strategies to protect themselves when faced with toxic relationships and safe and appropriate use of social media platforms. The workshop is FREE and will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Saint Monica Teen Center, located at 15 N. Tarboro Street, Raleigh, NC 27610. Registration is required for this workshop. Please register by sending an email to registration@smartgirlssmartchoices.com.
Event Contact:  Sonya Lassiter
Event Contact Number:  919-247-3829
Event Contact Email:  registration@smartgirlssmartchoices.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.smartgirlssmartchoices.com/upcoming-events.html

 

 

Ordination Service
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The pastor and members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to the Ordination Service of Minister Nicole Hicks and Minister Genetta Williams. The Speaker is Dr. Linda Bryan, Professor of Religion, Shaw Divinity School. Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Nathaniel Witherspoon
Event Contact Number:  (910) 868-2083
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Annual Women’s Day Program
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary invites you to join them at the Annual Women’s Day Service. The Speaker is Rev. Sharon Walker, Covenant Love Church, Fayetteville, NC. She will deliver the Sermon from the Theme, “Women of God, Making a Difference; Praying and Walking in the Light.” Come and be blessed by the Word!
Event Contact:  Dinyah McCain/Dorothy Jenkins
Event Contact Number:  (910) 978-9594/(910) 644-5723
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Church Anniversary/Family & Friends Day
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mils, NC 28348
Event Description:  Pastor Yvonne Hodges and the members of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them as they celebrate their Church Anniversary/Family & Friends Day! Come and help celebrate the church’s milestone! Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Contact Email:  srbc16@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

Chosen Generation 6th Year Church Anniversary
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chosen Generation Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1653 Old Louisburg Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27604
Event Description:  This day is the final day of the Anniversary celebration and it is Officials Day. Come out on that Sunday morning to hear more from God, awesome praise and worship and fellowship. You will truly be blessed this entire weekend so you don’t want to miss it and look forward to seeing you there.
Event Contact:  Tanya Pleasent
Event Contact Number:  (862)264-0052
Event Contact Email:  tanyagordon0052@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.chosengenerationcc.org

 

 

Chosen Generation 6th Year Church Anniversary
Event Date:  10/21/2017
Event Time:  5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chosen Generation Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1653 Old Louisburg Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27604
Event Description:  This night is our Musical Celebration. We will have various performances featuring CGCC Women of Purpose and Soldiers for Christ, praise and worship by CGCC Voices of Faith and a guest soloist artist Patricia Mathison from Louisville, Kentucky. Come out enjoy and fellowship.
Event Contact:  Tanya Pleasent
Event Contact Number:  (862)264-0052
Event Contact Email:  tanyagordon0052@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.chosengenerationcc.org

 

 

  Fall Revival
Event Date:  10/22-10/24/2017
Event Time:  6:30PM – Sunday Mon-Tues 7:30PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Abundant Life Christian Center
Address Line 1:  4400 Old Poole Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Please join Bishop Stenneth E. Powell Sr. and the Abundant Life Christian Center for three power packed services with Dr. Kevin Williams. Sunday, October 22nd at 6:30PM, Monday, October 23rd – Tuesday, October 24th at 7:30PM
Event Contact:  Administrative Office
Event Contact Number:  919-231-4388
Event Contact Email:  ssmith@alcogic.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.alcogic.org

 

 

Health Fair and Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/21/2017
Event Time:  11AM-3PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hamlet Chapel CME Church
Address Line 1:  2855 Hamlet Chapel Road
City, State, Zip:  Pittsboro, NC
Event Description:  We invite you to join us for a day of fun and health education for the whole family.
Community organizations will be presenting sessions on various health topics and provide information on health and safety. Activities include games, music, face painting,and door prizes.Food for everyone. Children will receive a special gift.
Event Contact:  Hamlet Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
Event Contact Number:  (919)933-9747
Event Contact Email:  hamletchapel@bellsouth.net
Event Web Site:  n/a

 

 

  New Creation United Methodist Church Fall Festival
Event Date:  October 21, 2017
Event Time:  7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Asbury United Methodist Church
Address Line 1:  806 Clarendon street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:  A Day of Fellowship and Fun and Fundraiser. Country Breakfast, Yard Sale, Silent Auction, Food Trucks, Arts and Crafts, Kids Activities

Breakfast and Yard Sale at 7:00 a.m.
Event Contact:  LaNella Smith, Church Secretary
Event Contact Number:  919-688-4578
Event Contact Email:  secretary@newcreationumcdurham.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.newcreationumcdurham.org

 

 

Superwomen Conference
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  9:30 a.m
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Temple of Faith
Address Line 1:  1314 Camden Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28306
Event Description:  This event will empower, encourage, and give women insight of the qualities God has birth inside of you to awaken and strengthen the Supernatural, Superwomen within you. Ladies you were born for this. This event will give you prayer strategies and instructions on how to balance it all with the many hats we women wear. WE have the DNA of our Father. So come our Temple of Faith Women of Destiny cordially invites you to come be apart.
Event Contact:  Ariel McDonald
Event Contact Number:  9105746019
Event Contact Email:  ari.mcdonald44@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.jonesministries.org

 

 

  PinkTober
Event Date:  10/21/2017
Event Time:  11:59p
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  United Skates of America
Address Line 1:  2901 Trawick Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  Breast Cancer Awareness
Rolling for a Cure
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Making Strides and Susan B Komen of the American Cancer Society
Event Contact:  Kym Miller
Event Contact Number:  (919) 271 4357
Event Contact Email:  eqministries@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  United Skates of American

 

 

  Voices of Peace 43 Anniversary
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  4:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Voices of Peace 43 Anniversary
Address Line 1:  2608 Apex Highway
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  Peace Missionary Baptist Church is inviting the Durham community to attend the 43nd anniversary of the Voices of Peace Choir on Sunday, October 22, 2016 at 4:00 pm, at 2608 Apex Highway (NC Hwy 55), in Durham. Your support will be appreciated.
Event Contact:  Mary Williams
Event Contact Number:  919-357-5896
Event Contact Email:  mhwillia@duke.edu

 

 

The Traveling Sons of Pittsboro NC
Event Date:  10/22/2017
Event Time:  2:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Chatham County
Address Line 1:  530 Lystra Road
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Event Description:  The Traveling Sons of Pittsboro NC will be celebrating their 58 years Gospel Quartet Singing Anniversary on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Chatham County. We have invited many gospel singing groups. Please come and help us celebrate this great anniversary. For more information please contact John Singleton (manager) at (336) 675-3266.
Event Contact:  John Singleton
Event Contact Number:  (336) 675-3266
Event Contact Email:  johnsingleton01@bellsouth.net

 

 

