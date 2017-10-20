Get Up Erica
Minister Takes Away Child’s Headstone To Try And Collect Family’s Debt

The Light NC staff

Posted 5 hours ago
Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty


A North Carolina family had to bury their 5-year-old son, Jake Leatherman, who lost his battle with leukemia. He made headlines last year after dozens of NASCAR drivers along with their crew members attended his funeral. According to The Sacramento Bee, Leatherman never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race and idolized Richard Petty.

On October 9th, when his parents, Wayne and Crystal Leatherman went to visit their son’s grave marker at Woodlawn Memorial Garden they found a hole full of mud. The parents have been dealing with financial problems with the North Carolina monument company and found out they removed it. Crystal said, “He repossessed it, like it was a car. This is my lowest point.” The father said, “Disbelief? Anger? I don’t know how to put this into words. I had a hard time going to the grave anyway, but now there’s a hole there. It’s just wrong.”

The tombstone was removed after a dispute over money by Rev. J.C. Shoaf. He said, “I hated to do it. I’m not heartless and I have had a child die, so I know how it feels. But what was I to do. I thought having (the marker) would give me some leverage. In hindsight, I should have just written it up as a bad debt.” A number of charges occurred and the father said, “The money is not an issue. It’s the principal of it. I owed him the money, I would have paid it. But he came and got it. It’s hard to look at things the same.” Many are unhappy with the headstone being removed, we will keep you posted on what happens.

