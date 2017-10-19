GRIFF’s Prayer: Kids, Do Not Check Your Parents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says “children’s memory is funny, Jesus.” They remember when you promise them five dollars, or a bike, but they don’t remember to make their beds. He encourages kids to not to go down that road with their parents, because ultimately, whatever parents may have said they would give isn’t as important as the simple fact that they brought them into the world.

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer About Reneging [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Friday The Thirteenth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prays For People To Have Better Plane Etiquette [EXCLUSIVE]