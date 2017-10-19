Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Are You Going To Make Your Own Way Or Let God Make a Way? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell cautions against mistaking your own voice for God’s. Sometimes, we are so moved by our own passions or emotions and we feel that God is guiding us to do things, when it isn’t Him. It is important that we pray, or fast, and take a moment to really listen for what God is saying.

God isn’t random, Erica Campbell notes. So it’s important to always take a beat to figure out what the Holy Spirit is really asking of you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

