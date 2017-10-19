Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Kids Grow Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF has a serious reminder to the dads out there. He says he’s been talking to women and they have been telling him crazy stories about the fathers of their children dropping the ball! He reminds them that kids grow up.

That means that one day, your kid isn’t going to be a kid anymore, but a big, tall, strong teenager, with a lot of hurt and resentment toward you that you are actually going to have to be confronted with one day. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Kids, Do Not Check Your Parents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer About Reneging [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Friday The Thirteenth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17