GRIFF’s Prayer: Kids Grow Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF has a serious reminder to the dads out there. He says he’s been talking to women and they have been telling him crazy stories about the fathers of their children dropping the ball! He reminds them that kids grow up.

That means that one day, your kid isn’t going to be a kid anymore, but a big, tall, strong teenager, with a lot of hurt and resentment toward you that you are actually going to have to be confronted with one day. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

