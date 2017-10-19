Black Lives Matter Protest Interrupts Richard Spencer’s White Nationalist Event

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Lives Matter Protest Interrupts Richard Spencer’s White Nationalist Event

The Republican Florida governor declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

News One

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


 

Loud chants of “Black Lives Matter’ broke out during an event planned by renowned racist and White nationalist Richard Spencer on the University of Florida’s main campus Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Racist Richard Spencer Punched On Camera At D.C. Rally

Before the leader of the so-called Alt Right movement could even take the stage, the audience in Gainesville hurled the chants at Eli Spencer, the leader of White nationalist group Identity Europa. Spencer was on stage at the school’s Phillips Center speaking when the chanting broke out.

When Spencer got on stage, the crowd repeatedly chanted, “Go home, Spencer!” and reportedly blamed him for the deadly and violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this summer, where White nationalists converged to rally behind a Confederate monument there. In that instance, multiple cases of racist attacks occurred, including one of the White nationalists driving his car into a crowd and killing a woman.

At one point, Spencer was apparently drowned out by the protesters and demanded the opportunity to speak.

The scene outside of the Phillips Center was lively, too, according to reports, photos and video from the scene posted to social media. Students and other protesters marched in solidarity against Spencer’s appearance, which was granted by the University of Florida because of the White nationalist’s First Amendment rights. However, those rights were not respected when it came to freedom of the press, as members of the media were reportedly hand-picked by Spencer to cover the event.

Republican Florida Gov. Rock Scott declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard ahead of the event as a precautionary move likely based on what transpired in Charlottesville. There were neither any immediate reports of violence nor arrests.

Watch Spencer’s speech below at your own risk.

SEE ALSO:

Activists Brace For White Supremacists In Florida

‘Neo-Nazi Cowards’ Return To Charlottesville, As Mayor Searches For Legal Options

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17