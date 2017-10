Lynn Richardson Tells Listeners Not To Be Ashamed Of Having Money Issues [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lynn Richardson is a financial expert and author, she has worked with celebrities like Russell Simmons, MC Lyte and more. She spoke on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” to talk about money and your spirit. Richardson gave advice to listeners that they may never forget.

Follow @GetUpErica

She spoke out about how people need to stop being ashamed of having money issues because everyone has them. Richardson was very open about having credit card trouble at one point and how she spent her paychecks to live a lie. She mentioned that we need to be more honest with ourselves and face this reality.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains How Your Spirituality & Money Are Related [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Richardson On Why Independent Women Need A Man Too [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF: Don’t Count Other People’s Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]