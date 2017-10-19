Lynn Richardson Gives Listeners A Money Rule [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lynn Richardson, a financial expert and is all about helping people manage money. Richardson talked about the rule and how 10 percent goes to tithing, 10 percent for saving, 30 percent for cash in pockets and 50 percent for cash in pockets. She said doing this helps to break the cycle.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we equate what we have to who we are. Richardson spoke about how we must be more confident and learn how to say “no.” She also spoke about how parents need to stop buying your kids stuff you can’t afford and place boundaries.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains How Your Spirituality & Money Are Related [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Richardson On Why Independent Women Need A Man Too [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tyler Perry Opens Up About Why He Still Gives His “Abusive” Father Money [VIDEO]