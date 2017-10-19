Lynn Richardson Gives Listeners A Money Rule [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Lynn Richardson Gives Listeners A Money Rule

Erica Campbell

Posted 9 hours ago
Lynn Richardson, a financial expert and is all about helping people manage money. Richardson talked about the rule and how 10 percent goes to tithing, 10 percent for saving, 30 percent for cash in pockets and 50 percent for cash in pockets. She said doing this helps to break the cycle.

Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we equate what we have to who we are. Richardson spoke about how we must be more confident and learn how to say “no.” She also spoke about how parents need to stop buying your kids stuff you can’t afford and place boundaries.

