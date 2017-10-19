Nancy Grant Gives Fans An Update After Surgery [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Nancy Grant Gives Fans An Update After Surgery

The Light NC staff

Posted 7 hours ago
Gospel singer Natalie Grant recently asked for prayers from fans after revealing she was going to have thyroid surgery. She is now home recovering and according to Christian Post the doctors confirmed that her thyroid nodules were cancerous. She even did a Facebook Live to update fans.

 

Grant said, “I wanted to let you know that we received the pathology report from the surgery that I had this past Tuesday … The pathology results have revealed that it was, in fact, papillary thyroid cancer. “I had two cancerous nodules inside that right lobe, but pathology has also revealed that the cancer was completely contained within those nodules, so in other words, they got it all. The doctor’s office actually said, ‘Congratulations you have no more cancer inside of your body.’”

She went on to thank fans for their prayers and support at this difficult time. Grant had to cancel shows from then until the end of November to recover. She still plans to go on her “Celebrate Christmas” tour with Danny Gokey and she will continue to be in our prayers.

