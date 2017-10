Local Durham School Exposed To TB

Letters went out to parents of students who attend Northern High School in Durham earlier this week alerting them of a possible TB case. As many as 266 students and staff may have been exposed to a student with tuberculosis.

The student who was diagnosed with the disease is being treated and is at home while those who may have come in contact with the affected student is being watched, tested and treated today.

On Thursday, students who have a class or ride the bus with the student affected will be tested, according to a robocall message to parents from the school principal, Dan Gilfort.

Health officials are monitoring the potential spread of tuberculosis at Northern High School.

