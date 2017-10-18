Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About Choosing To Reject The Spirit Of Rejection [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell came across a clip of Tye Tribbett preaching about the importance of surrounding yourself with the right friends. He says, statistics show that the closest five people to you are a great indication of where you will be in a few years. You have to choose “to surround yourself with your future you,” he advises, so you can’t really blame God if things don’t work out the way you want them to, if you’re not doing what you can to aid the vision.

GRIFF chimes in, discussing his current journey with identifying and rejecting the spirit of rejection. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more of this motivating message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

