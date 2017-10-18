Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About Choosing To Reject The Spirit Of Rejection [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment


Erica Campbell came across a clip of Tye Tribbett preaching about the importance of surrounding yourself with the right friends. He says, statistics show that the closest five people to you are a great indication of where you will be in a few years. You have to choose “to surround yourself with your future you,” he advises, so you can’t really blame God if things don’t work out the way you want them to, if you’re not doing what you can to aid the vision.

GRIFF chimes in, discussing his current journey with identifying and rejecting the spirit of rejection. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more of this motivating message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Turns Up For God At Praise In The Park [VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell On Doubts Krista Overcame To Win Little Miss African American Pageant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Friday The Thirteenth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: The Petty Relationship History Review [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17