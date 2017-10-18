Ericaism: Know Your Enemy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about the importance of knowing your enemy. We spend a lot of time talking about what we want from God, but often we aren’t aware of how the enemy is moving in our lives. And if we aren’t aware of it, how can we expel it? If you understand the word, you know that you simply apply it when the enemy attacks, because the word of God says the enemy looses in the end!

Follow @GetUpErica

There is no reason to walk around feeling defeated. Don’t give the enemy a foothold into your life, because he will reek havoc. So you must rebuke him, and he will flee. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: To Be Petty Is To Be Small In Thought, Is That Really What You Want To Be? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: They’re Watching Us [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Stop Giving Your Kids All These Other Options [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]