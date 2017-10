Naomie Coronado On Starting A Movement To Break The Stereotype That Youth Don’t Care [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell drove up to her friend’s church, Greater Emmanuel Temple in Linwood, California, and saw a huge truck and loads of supplies outside. When Erica inquired about who was responsible for compiling the Puerto Rico-bound resources, it was 18-year-old Naomie Coronado, who started Lets.Give when she was 16 years old.

Naomie chatted with Erica Campbell about her goal of providing a way for young folks to helping their community, and redefining what community means. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

