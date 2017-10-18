Congratulations To Dr. Gertie Stevens Our October Pastor Of The Month

Rev. Dr. Gertie Stevens of Western Assembly Churches of Newton Grove NC has been voted the 2017 October Pastor Of The Month.

Congratulations from The Light and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC and The Light 103.9.

REV. DR. GERTIE STEVENS….

IS A VERY CARING PERSON, AND LOVES EVERYONE. PASTOR GERTIE SHOWS LOVE TO EVERYONE SHE COMES IN CONTACT WITH. SHE WILL FEED ANYBODY RATHER THEY HUNGER OR NOT. PASTOR MAKES A LOT OF HOUSE VISITS TO THE SICK AND WELL. SHE CAN ALSO SING TO THE GLORY OF GOD. PASTOR STEVENS IS A VERY ANOINTED WOMAN OF GOD. PASTOR WILL PREACH IN DIFFERENT CHURCHES, BUT SHE ALSO PREACH IN HOUSE CHURCHES. SHE IS A VERY LOVING NEIGHBOR AND FRIEND TO THE LEWIS FAMILY. PASTOR DOES A LOT AS SERVING THE COMMUNITY SUBJECT AS GOING OUT PICKING UP DIFFERENT KIDS OR GETTING CHURCH MEMBERS TO PICK THEM UP WHEN VBS IS GOING ON AT WHOSOEVER WILL DISCIPLES OF CHRIST CHURCH. PASTOR STEVENS IS KNOWN TO BE A GOOD FRIEND AND PASTOR TO ALL THAT KNOW HER. BECAUSE NOT ONLY DO SHE PREACH THE REAL TRUTH OF GOD SHE ALSO LIVES IT

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: