Marcus Johnson Of The Philadelphia Eagles Baptized Before Game [PHOTO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 12 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty


Normally before football games the players might listen to music, play video games or relax in some way. For wide receiver, Marcus Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles before taking on the Carolina Panthers decided he wanted to get baptized. The baptism took place at the hotel they were staying at in the pool.

According to KISS 104 FM, several of his teammates surrounded him holding hands and praying. Johnson tweeted a picture and said, “First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!!” Not only did this baptism happen, but the Eagles ended up winning the game that day.

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.


 

