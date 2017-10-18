Marcus Johnson Of The Philadelphia Eagles Baptized Before Game [PHOTO]

Normally before football games the players might listen to music, play video games or relax in some way. For wide receiver, Marcus Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles before taking on the Carolina Panthers decided he wanted to get baptized. The baptism took place at the hotel they were staying at in the pool.
According to KISS 104 FM, several of his teammates surrounded him holding hands and praying. Johnson tweeted a picture and said, “First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!!” Not only did this baptism happen, but the Eagles ended up winning the game that day.
RELATED: Wesley Morris On How He Ended Up Giving Away Mobile Baptisms [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Wesley Morris On Bringing People To Christ With Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Pastor Apologizes After His Wife Went On Social Media Attacking Black NFL Players
#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests
14 photos Launch gallery
#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests
1. Following in Colin Kaepernick’s Footsteps1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3.3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5.5 of 14
6.6 of 14
7.7 of 14
8.8 of 14
9.9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12.12 of 14
13.13 of 14
14.14 of 14
comments – Add Yours