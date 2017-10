GRIFF’s Prayer About Reneging [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says it was a rough weekend when it comes to sports. His beloved Raiders found themselves on a losing streak, and a few other things. But GRIFF recalls that the bible says “the meek shall inherit the earth.”

GRIFF talks about playing spades with his pastor over the weekend, and he did something one should never do- he reneged. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from”Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

