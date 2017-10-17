Newscaster Gets Surprise Proposal While On Air [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Newscaster Gets Surprise Proposal While On Air

The holiday season is approaching fast, which usually means a lot of proposals are on the way. On KAQY the anchors for the 5:30 am show, Frededreia Willis and Shellie Sylvestri were talking about engagements and how jewelers were saying rings fly off the shelf. While talking about it Sylvestri walked off the set.

 

Willis stood then and turned around to her boyfriend on one knee. He said to her, “I’ve loved you since the day I met you.” He called her beautiful, kind hearted, his motivation and his sunshine. She began to cry and then he asked her to marry him. It was such a special moment and a great way to go off to commercial break. Congratulations to this beautiful couple.

