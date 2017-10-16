Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Black Doll Found Hanging In Pennsylvania High School Locker Room Is No Laughing Matter

A recent incident in the Coatesville Area High School locker room prompts the local community to search for answers.

The Light NC staff

Posted October 16, 2017
Leave a comment

Officials from a Pennsylvania high school seek to make it clear that racial insensitivity and/or hate crimes, will not be tolerated in its halls.

Last week it was reported that a Black doll was found hanging from the ceiling of the Coatesville Area High School locker room, prompting outrage. The doll was initially discovered in a trash can by members of the school’s cross-country team in September and was passed around as the team’s “mascot” The incident was briefly halted after a coach took the doll away and threw it back into the trash.

Reportedly, the doll was retrieved from the trash a second time and hid in the ceiling before someone decided to use their sports tie to suspend the doll inside the locker room.

The Coatesville Area superintendent, Cathy Taschner, was initially reported to have said the incident was not a hate crime, but was “racially insensitive.” But in a letter retrieved by The Washington Post, Taschner openly condemns the act.

A portion of the letter Taschner wrote to the school community reads as follows:

“While team members interviewed by administrators indicated this was a foolish prank and that their intent was not to cause racial intimidation, we cannot accept that reasoning. This incident is offensive, insensitive and not reflective of the kind of behavior we expect or will tolerate from our students.”

Taschner promised to again meet with team members and coaches and will enact disciplinary action for anyone who was involved.

RELATED: Police Investigating Incident Of Bi-Racial Boy Almost Lynched By Older Teens

SOURCE: The Washington Post

DON’T MISS:

‘One Voice: Somos Live:’ Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit

 Howard University Cheerleaders Take A Knee During Anthem

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Doll Found Hanging In Pennsylvania High School Locker Room Is No Laughing Matter

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 4 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17