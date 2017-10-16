10 Foods That Fight Alzheimer’s Disease

Different foods can help us combat various illnesses and understanding this can certainly help to keep us on the right path to long-lasting health not only now, but also in our distant future. So, in this instance we will focus on foods that fight Alzheimer’s disease, an illness that is troubling for many people, especially those who may have family members fighting the disease.

1. Leafy vegetables

The first thing to mention is leafy vegetables: specifically kale, spinach and broccoli. If they are green and leafy, then they are going to be high in both vitamin A and vitamin C, vitamins which can promote brain activity and health.

2. Nuts

It’s no secret that nuts are a kind of super food, however they can also play a role in helping to improve the health of your brain. The reason for this is because they are high in healthy fats, high in fiber, and high in a whole host of different antioxidants, something that your brain is going to absolutely love.

3. Blueberries

This may come as a surprise for some but Blueberries are extremely effective at helping to combat a wide range of illnesses or diseases and Alzheimer’s is just one of them. Various minerals and nutrients in the berries, including the skin, have been shown to be extremely effective at helping boost our cognitive function.

4. Beans

Beans are extremely effective at helping our health in various ways. Brain experts have linked eating them to boosting our brain function and helping to reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease. They are not only low in both calories as well as unhealthy fats, but are also high in protein, which your brain needs in order to function correctly.

5. Salmon

Fish in general is going to be good for your brain, but salmon is the one that stands out above all others. This is due to the levels of Omega 3 in the fish, which is known to be one of the key things that we can take on a regular basis in order to help the health of our brain and even combat other brain issues such as depression.

6. Poultry

Poultry is high in protein and this is something that the brain needs to allow it to function correctly. It gives the brain energy and promotes healthy cell function and production, so as long as you are not vegetarian you need to look at including poultry in your diet at least twice a week as an absolute minimum. Skinless poultry is certainly going to be the healthier option. It is worth noting that you should not eat too much protein in your diet on a daily basis as this causes other health issues that should be of concern to you.

7. Olive oil

We have been told for decades that cooking in olive oil is the healthier option for our heart, and while this is indeed true, it is also known that it is extremely good at helping to protect our brain. According to numerous studies olive oil helps to prevent cognitive decline, which is of course a major component of this disease, so switch to olive oil in your cooking.

8. Wine

There is evidence out there that having a glass of wine a couple of times each week can help to fight against general cognitive decline. This is all to do with the antioxidants that appear in the grapes that are used, and it is known that red wine is more effective than white, but we do have to stress that we are only talking about the occasional glass for obvious other health reasons.

9. Other oily fish

Fish such as mackerel are also worth mentioning because even though they are not as high in essential minerals and nutrients as salmon, they should still not be ignored.

10. Tomatoes

The fact that tomatoes can help to fight against Alzheimer’s disease is good news considering the amount that we tend to consume every single year in less healthy things like tomato sauce, ketchup, and burger fixings.

