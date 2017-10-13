Research Suggests That Obesity Among All US Adults Has Reached An All-Time High

According to research released Friday by the National Center for Health Statistics nearly 40% of adults and 19% of youth are obese in the United States, the highest rate the country has ever seen in all adults. The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Craig Hales, medical epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims that since 1999, there has been a staggering rise in the prevalence of obesity, particularly in adults, without any “signs of it slowing down.” In recent years youth obesity rates seem to be more stable. However, it is “too early to tell” what direction youth obesity prevalence will take. According to Hales at least four more years of data are required to truly understand the direction.

According to Michael W. Long, assistant professor at the Milken Institute of School Public Health at George Washington University, what stands out about this research is that there has been a 30% increase in adult obesity and 33% increase in youth obesity from 1999-2000 data to 2015-16, despite government-focused efforts to address the issue. Hispanic adults had an obesity rate of 47% and Non-Hispanic black adults a rate of 46.8% in 2015-16, the new report showed, with non-Hispanic white adults at 37.9% and Asian adults at 12.7%. Among youths, Hispanics and non-Hispanic blacks also had higher rates of obesity, at 25.8% and 22% respectively, compared with 14% of non-Hispanic whites and 11% of Asians. CNN reports Long as saying even though the trend of racial disparities in obesity for youth and adults is not necessarily new, it should remain a primary area of concern. The results of this study were achieved by collecting data from Americans ages 2 to 19 and 20 and older, through mobile physical examination centers across the country, and then measured using body-mass index (BMI), considered the “gold standard” for obesity prevalence in large population sizes, Hales said. Body mass index is defined as the ratio between a person’s weight and height; a BMI of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight, while anything over 30 is obese.

click here for more information

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: