Van Jones Explains How Both Political Parties Have Failed America’s People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CNN political contributor and bestselling author Van Jones talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new book, “Beyond The Messy Truth: How we Came Apart & How We Came Together.” He says he’s on a “crusade against the crazy,” which is very prevalent in both parties. He explains the country’s current addiction to complaining about problems without discussing solutions.

Van also explains how both the Republican and Democrat parties have failed the American people and lead to the rise of activist and extremist groups. Plus, he talks about always wanting to measure up to the legacy left behind by both his parents and his grandfather, who was an important figure in black America’s history. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

