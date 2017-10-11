Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Van Jones Explains How Both Political Parties Have Failed America’s People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


CNN political contributor and bestselling author Van Jones talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new book, “Beyond The Messy Truth: How we Came Apart & How We Came Together.” He says he’s on a “crusade against the crazy,” which is very prevalent in both parties. He explains the country’s current addiction to complaining about problems without discussing solutions.

Van also explains how both the Republican and Democrat parties have failed the American people and lead to the rise of activist and extremist groups. Plus, he talks about always wanting to measure up to the legacy left behind by both his parents and his grandfather, who was an important figure in black America’s history. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Roland Martin On The Power American People Have Against The Trump Administration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell On Doubts Krista Overcame To Win Little Miss African American Pageant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Cristabel Clack On How God Used American Idol To Reveal Her Calling [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 4 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 4 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17