Ericaism: They’re Watching Us [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds us that we are, indeed, being watched. She explains to her black brothers and sisters that it’s important for us to know our value, so others will respect it.

“Yes, they are paying attention,” Erica says, to what we do and how we do it. Erica reads from scriptures that advise us to be more wise in how we move; “be careful then, how you live,” says a passage from Ephesians, while another says “pay careful attention to how you walk.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

