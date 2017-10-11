Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: They’re Watching Us [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds us that we are, indeed, being watched. She explains to her black brothers and sisters that it’s important for us to know our value, so others will respect it.

“Yes, they are paying attention,” Erica says, to what we do and how we do it. Erica reads from scriptures that advise us to be more wise in how we move; “be careful then, how you live,” says a passage from Ephesians, while another says “pay careful attention to how you walk.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Stop Giving Your Kids All These Other Options [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Will Minimize You To Exalt You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Words From My Friend Sarah Conner [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 4 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 4 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17