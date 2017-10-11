Clifton Ross III Uplifts Fans With “I Believe God” Snippet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Clifton Ross III new single “I Believe God” is truly changing lives. On the “Get Up! Morning Show with Erica Campbell,” he sang and talked about the meaning behind this beautiful song. Ross mentioned that when we ask God for help, he delivers and things get better.

GRIFF was so excited for him to sing and introduced him with so much joy. Ross sang the lyrics, “I’ll lift my hands and say I trust you Lord,” wonderfully. Ross at the end told fans to let go of your fears. Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

