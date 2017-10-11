Clifton Ross III Uplifts Fans With “I Believe God” Snippet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Clifton Ross III new single “I Believe God” is truly changing lives. On the “Get Up! Morning Show with Erica Campbell,” he sang and talked about the meaning behind this beautiful song. Ross mentioned that when we ask God for help, he delivers and things get better.
GRIFF was so excited for him to sing and introduced him with so much joy. Ross sang the lyrics, “I’ll lift my hands and say I trust you Lord,” wonderfully. Ross at the end told fans to let go of your fears. Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Clifton Ross III Talks About Completing Assignment From God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Krista Campbell Shines As She Sings “Climb Every Mountain” At L.A. Sparks Game [VIDEO]
RELATED: Jeremiah Hicks Sings Beautiful Snippet Of “Better” LIVE In-Studio! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
1 of 19
2. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
2 of 19
3. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
3 of 19
4. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
4 of 19
5. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
5 of 19
6. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
6 of 19
7. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
7 of 19
8. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
8 of 19
9. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
9 of 19
10. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
10 of 19
11. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
11 of 19
12. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
12 of 19
13. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
13 of 19
14. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
14 of 19
15. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
15 of 19
16. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
16 of 19
17. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
17 of 19
18. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
18 of 19
19. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet
19 of 19