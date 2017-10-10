Black Man Violently Attacked At Charlottesville Rally Faces Felony Charge

DeAndre Harris, the 20-year-old Black man who was brutally attacked by a group of white supremacists in Charlottesville, will reportedly face a felony charge in connection with the event, according to The Washington Post.

In an incredulous display of irony, Harris now faces arrest after being implicated in the same incident where he was wounded.

#Charlottesville Police have decided to arrest #DeAndreHarris instead of searching and prosecuting the white supremacists that attacked him. pic.twitter.com/pdIz6pziAu — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) October 10, 2017

WVIR-TV in Charlottesville reports that an arrest warrant was issued Monday by a local magistrate after an unidentified person claimed they were injured by Harris. The charge: malicious wounding.

In an interview with the Post, Harris’ lawyer, S. Lee Merritt called the charge retaliatory. “We find it highly offensive and upsetting, but what’s more jarring is that he’s been charged with the same crime as the men who attacked him,” Merritt said.

Donate link 4 #DeAndreHarris to help w/fees. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Lawyer: "Clearly retaliatory" https://t.co/ADzlosgbvY — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 10, 2017

Merritt also alleged that the unidentified accuser has ties to white supremacist groups. Harris will turn himself in in the next coming days, Merritt said. He called the warrant “highly unusual,” since the police department is usually tasked with issuing the arrest warrant, not a magistrate.

Harris hit with wooden sticks, kicked and stomped by six people in a parking garage during the August rally. He suffered a concussion, a gash on his head that required nearly a dozen staples, and other injuries.

Alex Micheal Ramos and Daniel Borden are the only two suspects arrested and charged with malicious wounding for attacking Harris.

