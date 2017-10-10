Entertainment News
Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star took to Twitter Thursday to describe a horrifying account where he was groped in front of his wife.

Posted 20 hours ago
While Harvey Weinstein’s case has percolated through Hollywood like a rocket, Black Hollywood has remained relatively mum regarding the issue.

But “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews came forward on Tuesday afternoon in a series of 16 tweets describing a 2016 incident where he was groped by an unnamed Hollywood executive at an industry party in front of his wife Rebecca.

Crews does not name the perpetrator, but underscores that he understands the severity of why many women remain silent when they experience sexual assault and harassment. He also touches on why race and the possible loss of job opportunities was a major factor that prevented him from coming forward.

Several notable Hollywood celebrities have come forward in light of the of the explosive allegations regarding years of alleged abuse at the hands of Weinstein.

To date, several leading ladies including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and numerous others, have all come forward to describe their reported experiences with Weinstein. In the days following, other notables like Meryl Streep condemned Weinstein after The New York Times published the exclusive report on Thursday.

Crews’ account highlights the problematic predatory behavior that exits in Hollywood and also reminds us that it does not discriminate towards race or gender.

