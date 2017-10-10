White Supremacists File ‘Retaliatory Charges’ Against Black Man Beaten By Racist, Lawyer Says

DeAndre Harris suffered a concussion and other injuries from a vicious beating by several White nationalists during their violent August rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Yet, Harris faces an imminent arrest.

Charlottesville authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of parking garage beating victim Deandre Harris. https://t.co/uGvcocO9D6 pic.twitter.com/VE6wF2lIAX — WCPO (@WCPO) October 9, 2017

The Washington Post reports that a local magistrate issued an arrest warrant on Monday for Harris on a felony unlawful wounding charge.

According to the alleged victim, 20-year-old Harold Ray Crews, Harris injured him during the melee.

On Aug. 12, Harris was demonstrating alongside scores of other antiracism protesters in Charlottesville. They came out in large numbers to oppose several White supremacist groups protesting the City Council’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A video shows Crews thrusting a Confederate flag pole at an antiracism demonstrator. Harris’ lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, told The Post that his client stepped in at that point, swinging a flashlight at Crews. That’s when a half-dozen White supremacists attacked Harris, viciously beating him.

A warrant for the arrest of Deandre Shakur Harris has been issued for assault. That'd be the guy on the ground. https://t.co/Lg9mu1cD8M — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) October 10, 2017

Merritt told the newspaper that the League of the South, a white nationalist outfit, is behind the unlawful wounding charge, calling it “clearly retaliatory.” Nevertheless, Merritt said Harris will turn over himself to the police.

The attorney underscored that it’s unusual for a magistrate to issue an arrest warrant, noting that it typically comes from the police. He said Crews unsuccessfully attempted previously to bring charges against his client.

“We were not expecting this,” Det. Sgt. Jake Via, a spokesman for the Charlottesville Police Department, told the newspaper. “We were expecting to do our own investigation into the man’s allegations.”

Meanwhile, two of the White supremacists who beat Harris were arrested and charged with felony malicious wounding—the same charge Harris faces.

