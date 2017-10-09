Jemele Hill Suspended From ESPN For Tweets

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Jemele Hill Suspended From ESPN For Tweets

The anchor has been benched for two weeks.

Bruce Goodwin II, Cassius

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jemele Hill, co-host of ESPN’s Sportscenter and chronic denouncer of Donald Trump on Twitter has been suspended for two weeks.

The anchor once deemed President Trump “a white supremacist who has surrounded himself with other white supremacists.”  According toTMZ the suspension comes after her Twitter reaction to Jerry Jones stating that any Cowboy player who “disrespects the flag will not play for his team.”

“If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players,” read one of the tweets.

ESPN offered a statement about the suspension on Twitter: “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

Hill has yet to publicly respond to her suspension. This story is developing.

SOURCE: TMZ

Ready To Buy A Home? Get On Your Grind Now

6 Black-Owned Bed &amp; Breakfasts That Feel Like Home

 

 

NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

7 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

Continue reading NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

Rise up.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 4 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17